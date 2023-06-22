Fitch raises India's GDP forecast to 6.3% from 6% for FY24

Ratings agency Fitch has raised India's GDP forecast for the financial year 2023-24 to 6.3 percent from 6 percent, following a strong outturn in the first quarter.

Ratings agency Fitch has raised India's GDP forecast for the financial year 2023-24 to 6.3 percent from 6 percent, following a near-term momentum and a strong outturn in the first quarter.

"India's economy has been showing broad-based strength — with GDP up by 6.1 per cent year-on-year in 1Q23 (January-March) and autosales, PMI surveys and credit growth remaining robust in recent months — and we have raised our forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2024 (FY23-24) by 0.3 percentage points to 6.3 per cent," the rating agency said.