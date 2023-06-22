CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsFitch raises India's GDP forecast to 6.3% from 6% for FY24

Fitch raises India's GDP forecast to 6.3% from 6% for FY24

Fitch raises India's GDP forecast to 6.3% from 6% for FY24
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 1:27:27 PM IST (Updated)

Ratings agency Fitch has raised India's GDP forecast for the financial year 2023-24 to 6.3 percent from 6 percent, following a strong outturn in the first quarter.

Ratings agency Fitch has raised India's GDP forecast for the financial year 2023-24 to 6.3 percent from 6 percent, following a near-term momentum and a strong outturn in the first quarter.

"India's economy has been showing broad-based strength — with GDP up by 6.1 per cent year-on-year in 1Q23 (January-March) and autosales, PMI surveys and credit growth remaining robust in recent months — and we have raised our forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2024 (FY23-24) by 0.3 percentage points to 6.3 per cent," the rating agency said.
Earlier, in March, Fitch had reduced its rating for India to 6 percent from 6.2 percent after considering challenges due to high inflation and interest rates besides a weak global demand.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X