Fitch affirms India's ratings at 'BBB-'; Outlook stable
Updated : December 20, 2019 03:22 PM IST
The affirmation of the ratings incorporates Fitch’s expectation of moderate fiscal slippage relative to the central government's deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP in FY20.
Fitch expects the positive impact of various government reforms on growth to materialize in the medium term, rather than the near term.
The rating agency also expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut its policy rate by another 65 bps in 2020.
