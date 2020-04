Ever since the outbreak of the Covid-19, there has been a chorus from several factions that they want government to spend more. Three former RBI governors have written op-eds on it.

Sajjid Chinoy, chief India economist at JP Morgan, Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist at Citi, Maitreesh Ghatak, professor of economics at LSE and Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, discuss about Covid-19 and its fiscal implications.

Samiran Chakraborty said, “There will be some amount of fiscal slippage and some amount of fiscal stimulus and our sense is that the fiscal slippage itself could be about 2 percentage points of the GDP and then you have to add the fiscal stimulus on top of it maybe another 1-1.50 percentage of GDP."

"So to some extent this is going to be neutralized by whatever benefit we are getting from lower oil prices. But still only at the central government level the fiscal deficit could be as high as 6 percentage of GDP and then they have to add the state government deficit which would take the combined deficit closer to double digits."

"But, where I think we need to distinguish a bit is that is the fiscal spending simply going to compensate for the lack of demand that is there in the private sector or is this going to be net addition to demand."

"In our view the demand decline is going to be substantial in the private sector that this additional fiscal stimulus will not be inflationary to start with, we need to be conscious that we should be able to rollback this additional stimulus at the right time to neutralize the effect on inflation and that is the calibration that is going to be most crucial from a policy making perspective.”

Maitreesh Ghatak said, “In terms of conceptual point of view if you really look at the nature of the crisis and where it is right now it is really very existential crisis in terms of for example if it spreads beyond a certain level as we are seeing in some western countries and that is why Dr Rangarajan and others were saying that this is a war like situation."

This is one of the unique crises that we have seen where everybody is facing, so even in terms of global adjustment of rating agencies or exchange rates or all the things that we should in normal times or even in abnormal times be cognizant of, added Ghatak.

But, there is also the issue that everybody is facing this, therefore, there will be a period of abnormality in the world economy and it is not clear that if India spends much more than what would normally be considered reasonable that it alone will put itself in very vulnerable place, sticking neck out.

Pranjul Bhandari said India will have to strike and find a balance between different things like looking after the economy and then ensuring that medium-term stability remains.

"Couple of things I want to point out here in terms of what more we should be thinking about in policy respond. There is a sense that we don’t know where this is going to go, how bad and for how long this is going to be so let us preserve some fire power."

"Generally I would believe in that but I think at this point preserving firepower comes at a huge cost. At this point there is a case to do more, to spend more to provide more cash to the poor, to try and provide more credit through things like partial credit guarantee to small firms that are hurting these are very clearly ring fenced, they are not the entire economy, but they are part of the economy, they are hurting.”

Sajjid Chinoy said, “As we all agree that there is some inevitable fiscal widening that is going to happen given the nature of the shock we face. The question is about how you finance that in non-disruptive manner and that is important because if this is disruptive in a way you are under weighing many of the monetary actions that the RBI has done and fiscal is cancelling out the monetary so what can we do?"

"To start with, I think you brought up these states issues, it is a cash mismatch, they have got to spend right now, the revenues will come later so perhaps one thing without being too prescriptive the RBI can do is further increase the ways and means advances so that states don’t have to have this outside borrowings.”