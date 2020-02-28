  • SENSEX
Fiscal deficit touches 128.5% of Budget estimate by January-end, says govt data

Updated : February 28, 2020 06:19 PM IST

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between the expenditure and revenue stood at Rs 9,85,472 crore.
The government had targeted to restrict the fiscal deficit at Rs 7,66,846 crore during the year ending March 31, 2020.
In Union Budget earlier this month, Nirmalal Sitharaman had raised fiscal deficit target to 3.8 percent of the GDP from 3.3 percent pegged earlier for 2019-20 due to revenue shortage.
