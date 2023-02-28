India's fiscal deficit for first 10 months of FY23 widens to 11.91 lakh crore

At Rs 11.91 lakh crore, the fiscal deficit for the first 10 months of FY23 accounts for 67.8 percent of the entire fiscal year's target.

India's fiscal deficit from April to January — the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal — widened to to Rs 11.91 lakh crore, according to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts on February 28.

The fiscal deficit for the same period last year was 58.9 percent of the FY22's target.

The Central government had made an upward revision in its target for FY23 in the recent Union Budget from Rs 16.61 lakh crore to Rs 17.55 lakh crore.

The total revenue receipts for the first 10 months of FY23 came in at Rs 19.20 lakh crore. This is 81.7 percent of the FY23 revised Budget estimate of Rs 23.48 lakh crore.

In the same period in the year-ago period, the total receipts were 88.5 percent of Budget estimate.