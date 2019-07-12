First LGBTI job fair held in India after gay ban lifted
Updated : July 12, 2019 11:17 PM IST
The event in Bengaluru comes after the Supreme Court overruled a law banning homosexuality in 2018, which the organisers said now enables companies to freely hire people who have been marginalised for years.
Many Indians who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex (LGBTI) still face stigma and violence.
