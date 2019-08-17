Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi, 22 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out at the AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday evening and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from the top of the premier health institute. There was no immediate report of anyone being injured in the blaze.

However, images from the AIIMS suggest that patients are being shifted out. The electricity supply had also been stopped in the building. The early reports suggest that a short circuit triggered the fire as some electrical work was going on in a lab for the past few days.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call of a fire in the PC and Teaching Block of the hospital at around 5:00 PM and 22 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to contain it.