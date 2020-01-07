Business
Finnish PM moots four-day workweek to help people spend more time with families
Updated : January 07, 2020 08:06 PM IST
Marin, a social democrat, assumed office in December and leads a coalition that includes greens, leftists and centrists.
According to a study by Henley Business School, 77 percent of workers said a four-day week improved their quality of life.
