Finnish PM moots four-day workweek to help people spend more time with families

Finland's new Prime Minister Sanna Marin has proposed a four-day working week, stating that the step will help people spend more time with their families. She also added that the standard working day should be reduced from eight to six hours.

"I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life," the 34-year-old said.

The world's youngest prime minister, Marin, a social democrat, assumed office in December and leads a coalition that includes greens, leftists and centrists.

Numerous studies have shown that reducing the length of the working week boosts productivity. When, in August, Microsoft Japan tested a four-day week, productivity shot up by about 40 percent. One Melbourne organisation found that a six-hour working day forced employees to eliminate unproductive activities such as sending pointless emails, sitting in lengthy meetings and messing around on the internet. Many British businesses including Elektra Lighting, Think Productive and Portcullis Legals have successfully implemented a four-day week.