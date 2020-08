The Ministry of Finance and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will discuss a fresh overhaul of basic customs duties across categories this week, sources told CNBC-TV18.

As part of the discussions, the finance ministry and the PMO are likely to discuss a hike in customs duties in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' program, said the sources, who did not want to be named. 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is a vision announced recently by Prime Minister Modi to make India a self-reliant country.

According to the sources, discussions are likely on more than 300 items and an immediate hike is likely to be approved for textiles and electronic goods such as cameras and laptops.