FinMin not considering imposing levy to boost revenues

With the GST Council expected to meet next month, the Finance Ministry has ruled out any tinkering with the tax structure at the moment.

Sources in North Block that CNBC-TV18 that "tinkering with the taxes or cess would not be a prudent option at all. Any such measure would further dampen the consumers’ sentiments and could weaken markets’ strength, especially when the Government is endeavouring its best to boost the consumption."

The Centre has also ruled out any option of introducing any fresh cesses to meet with the current revenue challenges.

"In the present economic scenario of COVID-19 pandemic, any purported proposal of introducing a calamity cess would be nothing less than an adversity itself. Any such proposal would prove to be counter-productive as at this time of lockdown with varying degree across the country, sales are already at low volume. Industry is already facing a deep crisis for want of demand and likely labour challenges that might come in near future due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Finance Ministry sources said.

The GST Council in the last few meetings has been mulling revenue augmentation measures but till date has not been able to finalize any proposal.

In December 2019, the GST Council meeting had detailed discussions on suggestions made by officers Committee nominated by Centre to augment GST Collections but none of the suggestions could find their way.

The Officers Committee, which included members from states and the Centre, had examined ideas to add items to cess, increasing cess etc, but all were ruled out.

A GOM on revenue augmentation under the chairmanship of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi too, has not been able to make any suggestion to the Council.