Find The Perfect Balance Between Managing Volatility And Growth With Balanced Advantage Funds

2022 was supposed to be the year we finally put the pandemic and its associated problems behind us. But sometimes, things have a way of not working in the same way that we plan for.

At such a time, one needs the comfort of knowing that their assets are not depreciating in value even as you find ways and means to increase the value of your funds and assets. If that sounds too good to be true, wait till you hear about Balanced Advantage Funds.

What Are Balanced Advantage Funds?

Balanced Advantage Funds are mutual funds that help you gain dual advantage over peers. While one side looks to invest in equities, the other side looks to invest in debt instruments. Since the fund manager has the liberty to utilise funds for both, your investments are buoyed when equity markets shine while debt funds protect your assets when there’s a bear run in stocks.

Having such a hybrid fund helps to not just maintain your investment assets but also protect and grow them as per market conditions.

Why Look At This Fund Now?

Balanced Advantage Funds are the need of the hour today. Markets have turned extremely volatile over the past few weeks thanks to a host of negative factors starting from the prolonged effect of the pandemic to geo-political tensions arising out of the war in Ukraine and interest rate hikes to fight inflation being undertaken from the US to India by central banks.

With so many uncertainties looming over the market and no one knowing when things might change and get better, parking your investment in Balanced Advantage Funds makes complete sense. Not only will this pre-empt some of the market movements to protect or invest your monies as per the situation, fund managers will also be able to course-correct in case of adverse market conditions and give stable returns on your investment instead of equities taking a big bite out of your portfolio.

This is the one major advantage that a dynamic asset allocation plan such as Balanced Advantage Funds have. Not only does it help to diversify your portfolio but these funds are your best bet against hedging too aggressively or passively in the equity market.

You don’t have to keep looking to time the market or look back and panic when the markets aren’t doing well. Balanced Advantage Funds are for everyone who wants to invest and protect and grow their investment.

Which Fund Should You Invest In?

Deciding on the right Balanced Advantage Fund is crucial to ensure that you reap all the benefits of this type of mutual fund. Which is why we recommend the Axis Balanced Advantage Fund Regular Growth that would have grown your investment of INR 1 lakh to INR 6.78 lakh since its inception at a SIP of INR 10,000 per month.

Fund managers Anupam Tiwari and R Sivakumar have a combined experience of 35 years and have helped the fund become one of the top names in the Balanced Advantage Fund category. All you need is INR 5000 as lumpsum investment or INR 1000 as systematic investment to join this fund.