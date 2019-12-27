Financial system stable, gross NPAs of banks may go up in 2020, says RBI report
Updated : December 27, 2019 08:37 PM IST
The central bank report points out that the gross non-performing asset ratio of banks may increase to 9.9 percent by September 2020 from 9.3 percent in September 2019.
The RBI says the country's export sector may face headwinds if global slowdown continues.
