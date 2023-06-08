Financial sector thriving, driving growth despite COVID-19 and digital disruption: PwC India’s Gayathri Parthasarathy

Gayathri Parthasarathy, Partner and Leader of Financial Services at PwC India, stated that the banking sector plays a huge role in India’s growth objectives as it has been highly resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges and has shown strong profitability in recent quarters.

Parthasarathy made this statement while talking about the current state and prospects of the financial sector in India during a PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18 which also had Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Govind Singh of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Rajiv Sabharwal of Tata Capital, Ashwini Kumar Tewari of SBI, Prashant Kumar of YES Bank, J Venkatramu of India Post Payments Bank, Kaushik Shaparia of Deutsche Bank India, and Sanjeev Krishan of PwC in India.

According to Parthasarathy, credit growth from 2022 to 2023 has been high at 15 percent and the NPA gross or net ratio has been coming down for all scheduled commercial banks. “Digital transformation is happening all over the country and the banking sector. Innovations in payments such as UPI and UPI lite are leading to disruptive technologies that can help banks grow,” she said.