CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsFinancial sector thriving, driving growth despite COVID 19 and digital disruption: PwC India’s Gayathri Parthasarathy

Financial sector thriving, driving growth despite COVID-19 and digital disruption: PwC India’s Gayathri Parthasarathy

Financial sector thriving, driving growth despite COVID-19 and digital disruption: PwC India’s Gayathri Parthasarathy
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  Jun 8, 2023 7:45:10 PM IST (Published)

Gayathri Parthasarathy, Partner and Leader of Financial Services at PwC India, stated that the banking sector plays a huge role in India’s growth objectives as it has been highly resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges and has shown strong profitability in recent quarters.

Parthasarathy made this statement while talking about the current state and prospects of the financial sector in India during a PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18 which also had Zarin Daruwala of Standard Chartered Bank, Govind Singh of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Rajiv Sabharwal of Tata Capital, Ashwini Kumar Tewari of SBI, Prashant Kumar of YES Bank, J Venkatramu of India Post Payments Bank, Kaushik Shaparia of Deutsche Bank India, and Sanjeev Krishan of PwC in India.
According to Parthasarathy, credit growth from 2022 to 2023 has been high at 15 percent and the NPA gross or net ratio has been coming down for all scheduled commercial banks. “Digital transformation is happening all over the country and the banking sector. Innovations in payments such as UPI and UPI lite are leading to disruptive technologies that can help banks grow,” she said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X