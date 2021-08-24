Financial bids for BPCL likely in November; hope to complete divestment by March 2022: Govt officials

Air India bid may take place in September. The government is aiming to handover Air India by December.

The financial bids for BPCL will likely take place in November and it is expected to complete the divestment by March 2022, government officials informed CNBC-TV18.

On the other hand, Air India bid may take place in September. The government is aiming to handover Air India by December.

Earlier this month , the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey also reiterated the government’s plan to privatise Air India and BPCL this fiscal.

He said that he is expecting the financial bids for Shipping Corporation, BEML, Pawan Hans and Nilanchal Ispaat also to come in FY22. According to the secretary, bidders are showing interest in each of these transactions.

The government also has high hopes from the LIC IPO. According to the DIPAM Secretary, “Mega listing of LIC is planned for this year, this will be the biggest of its kind for the markets”