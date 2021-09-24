0

Finance Ministry withdraws spending curbs on ministries, departments with immediate effect

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The ministry had imposed spending curbs on some ministries for July-September in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The finance ministry on Friday said it has removed restrictions on expenditure by ministries and departments with immediate effect.
The ministry had imposed spending curbs on some ministries for July-September in view of the COVID-19 situation.
“The guidelines have been reviewed. The stipulation to regulate the overall expenditure within 20 percent of BE 2021-22 in the July-September quarter “stands withdrawn” with immediate effect. Accordingly, all ministries and departments are now permitted to spend as per their approved BE until further orders during the remaining part of this fiscal” budget division of Department of Economic Affairs said on Friday.
-To be updated with details
(Edited by : Anshul)
