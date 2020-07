In the fourth years of the goods and service tax (GST) regime, the government is determined to focus on the simplification of tax administration and ease of compliance for taxpayers.

The government believes that facilitating ease of compliance would result in significant growth in revenue collections, with better and satisfying experience for the GST taxpayers.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also the chairperson of the GST Council, on July 1 said, “The government is committed to continue on these [simplification and compliance-related] reforms in future as well to facilitate taxpayers.”

She said that the government “strived to make return filing process easy and simple for small taxpayers by introducing features like SMS-based filing for nil return. However, more efforts are required to ease tax compliance further for the taxpayers, especially MSMEs.”

She underlined that the priority of the government would be to proactively address the compliance challenges faced by businesses and GST taxpayers and “only by this proactivity we can ensure much needed economic growth in the near future.”

The finance minister thus set the immediate agenda for GST, now in its fourth year.

Sitharaman said: “GST has come a long way in simplifying the GST tax administration based on feedback from stakeholders. However, more efforts are required to ease tax compliances.”

Anurag Singh Thakur, the minister of state for finance, who is also the vice-chairman of the GST Council, in his message, said: “While a lot of work has already been done during the past three years for simplification of tax administration and easing the compliance for the taxpayers, much more still needs to be done.

He added: “Return filing process needs to be made easier and processing of return and allowing input tax credit needs to be made faster.”

Further, emphasizing the government’s priorities on GST, the finance and revenue secretary, Ajay Bhushan Pandey in an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, said, “We should continue to improve all taxpayers’ convenience, more so in GST.

“We keep a continuous alert on the feedback coming from the taxpayers, tax experts and other stakeholders. While we have achieved a lot, GST being a dynamic and live taxation system, we would continuously strive to improve things in terms of giving better experience to taxpayers.”

Pandey said that initial glitches, teething problems and stabilisation issues have been resolved to an extent, but some issues do crop up intermittently.

Pandey added that in such a large system such problems will arise, but the officials’ job is to ensure that such problems are attended to at the earliest and the problems do not recur.

“To resolve these issues towards enhancing ease of compliance and reducing compliance stress on taxpayers by further simplification of the tax administration, both the Centre and states are working together along with our implementation partner Infosys, whose chairman Nandan Nilekani is also personally looking into all such issues,” said Pandey.

He added: "We have tried to simplify the system during the last three years. But we need to go further for more simplification so that people are more at ease in filing returns and paying taxes.

“Ease of compliance is always a major catalyst and boost factor in the growth of revenue. It enhances taxpayers’ confidence into the system and lessens her/his tax stress. So it is very significant aspect of tax system towards creating a self-compliant society.”

The revenue secretary further underlined that the government is trying its best to hasten technological interventions to ensure that the problems encountered in the system are minimised.

“GST IT system is undoubtedly a massive system where 1.2 crore people file returns every month. This is an unprecedented system and there is no parallel to this in the world in magnitude and scale. This month itself, we have provided further ease of compliance to taxpayers by facilitating for nil tax return filing via just an SMS. This reform has happened during COVID-19 situations.”

Pandey said that besides simplifying various timelines for taxpayers, Aadhaar-based instant registration will soon come into effect which would eliminate the need for physical inspection before a new GST registration.

Last month, finance minister launched issuance of PAN card through Aadhaar. A similar reform is planned for GST as well.

In a separate event, M Ajit Kumar, chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on Wednesday emphasised the need for “assisting taxpayers and reaching out to them to resolve their grievances” as an immediate concern.