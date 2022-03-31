Finance ministry releases additional Rs 95,082 cr in central taxes to states

The Union Ministry of Finance on March 31 announced that the central government has sanctioned the release of two additional instalments of central taxes to states. The two instalments add up to Rs 95,082 crore and are in addition to the 14 instalments already devolved to the states during the course of the financial year.

“Close monitoring of receipts from taxes & duties to the Union Government in FY 2021-22 has enabled Ministry of Finance to release two additional instalments of Central Taxes,” the Ministry’s account stated on Twitter.

☑️ Close monitoring of receipts from taxes & duties to the Union Government in FY 2021-22 has enabled @FinMinIndia to release two additional instalments of Central Taxes (Rs 95,082 Cr.) over and above the regular 14 instalments devolved to States during a financial year. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/xEfQXX3HZu — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) March 31, 2022

On top of this devolvement, the central government also paid out Rs 43,168 crore to the states. This amount was derived from the dues of the central government towards the states’ share in central taxes payable from 1996-97 to 2017-2018.

As a result of the additional devolvement, a total of Rs 8,82,904 crore was transferred to the states in FY2021-2022. The budget estimate (BE) for the fiscal stood at Rs 6,65,563 crore while the revised estimate (RE) was pegged at Rs 7,44,743 crore.

“Thus, the total release to States exceeds the BE 2021-22 by Rs 2,17,341 Cr. and RE 2021-22 by Rs 1,38,161 Cr,” the ministry added.

“This unprecedented and substantial support from the Centre to the States in 2021-22 is in line with the Centre’s commitment to ensure timely transfer of eligible Share of Central Taxes to States before the close of the FY 2021-22,” the ministry stated.