Economy Finance Ministry permits 4 states to borrow additional Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing business reforms Updated : February 06, 2021 08:22 PM IST Total reform linked additional borrowing permission issued so far to the states stands at Rs 74,773 crore Till now, 17 states have carried out at least one of the four stipulated reforms and have been granted reform-linked borrowing permissions. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply