After battling a historic pandemic in FY 2020-21, the Indian economy is poised to build back better and stronger as is reflected in the movement of several high-frequency indicators.

Instrumental in this resilient comeback will be a strong revival in investment growth supported by the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Mission and a massive boost to infrastructure and capital expenditure provided for in the Union Budget 2021-22.

The wheels of India’s capex cycle have been set into motion, signs of which are imminent in the second half of the year.

As the vaccination drive continuously upscales in India and guided by the learnings of India’s successful management of pandemic during its first wave, India is now well armed to combat any downside risk posed by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

With the end of a challenging FY 2020-21, the crest of a brighter and self-reliant FY 2021-22 awaits India.

COVID-19 Specific Observations

* The rise in daily new cases since mid of February marks the onset of second wave of COVID-19 infection in India.

* India is now fifth in number of active cases in the world and has been experiencing the largest number of daily new cases.

* India scaled a new peak of daily cases of more than 1 lakh on April 4, 2021.

* Daily tests per lakh have also started rising again after declining moderately at the beginning of this year.

* With rising positivity rate during March, the low and declining Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) is reassuring.

* The second wave is manifested in the fall in days to reach the next 10 lakh confirmed cases – it took 65 days to reach from 1 crore confirmed cases to 1.1 crore while it has taken only 35 days to add the next 10 lakh cases.

* The active cases have increased at a faster pace with 1 lakh cases added in just 3 days – compared to 6 days during the peak of the first wave.

* India has, however, been able to delay the onset of the second wave – the gap between the first peak to start of second wave has been 151 days in India while it was much lower in other countries.

* This implies the readiness of the health infrastructure and awareness of the standard operating protocols at this time.