Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Finance Ministry approves Rs 9,879 crore capital expenditure proposal of 27 states

Updated : December 12, 2020 08:50 PM IST

The ministry said the scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the state governments who are facing difficult financial environment this year due to the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the COVID-19 pandemic
Finance Ministry approves Rs 9,879 crore capital expenditure proposal of 27 states

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Storyboard: 1 in every 3 adults impacted by COVID-19 in rural India, says report

Storyboard: 1 in every 3 adults impacted by COVID-19 in rural India, says report

Over 1.63 lakh GST registrations cancelled in 2 months

Over 1.63 lakh GST registrations cancelled in 2 months

Coronavirus News Highlights: Punjab CM orders extension of night curfew until January 1

Coronavirus News Highlights: Punjab CM orders extension of night curfew until January 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement