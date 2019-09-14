Finance Minister Sitharaman announces 12 steps to incentivise exports
Updated : September 14, 2019 04:51 PM IST
Govt announces revised priority sector lending (PSL) norms for exporters which will release an additional funding of Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore
RoDTEP to incentivise exporters at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore to the exchequer
Exports are struggling and the reading at $26.13 billion for August is six percent down from last year
