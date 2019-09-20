#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Nifty Bank index jumps 8%, biggest single-day gain ever
Asian shares gain on economy hopes, oil edges up on Mideast tensions
Oil prices rise as Saudi supply risks come into focus
Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.34 against USD
Home Economy
Economy

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fiscal announcements: Here are nine key points highlighting the wider impact on the Indian economy

Updated : September 20, 2019 03:20 PM IST

With the substantial corporate tax rate cuts, the dynamics of profitability and business models will undergo a significant positive change.
Nifty EPS growth will see a dramatic change from single digit growth in the last 3-5 years to a sustained ~ 20 percent plus growth over the next one to three years. ThisÂ  could lead to a significant re-rating for the Indian equity markets.
Profit margin impact of this move is exponential for companies changing the business dynamics and break-even points of profits by at least two to three years.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fiscal announcements: Here are nine key points highlighting the wider impact on the Indian economy
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Indices see biggest 1-day gain in over 10 years, Sensex up 1,921 points, Nifty reclaims 11,250

Closing Bell: Indices see biggest 1-day gain in over 10 years, Sensex up 1,921 points, Nifty reclaims 11,250

SFO Terminal 1: 41 years on, an ode to Harvey Milk in San Francisco

SFO Terminal 1: 41 years on, an ode to Harvey Milk in San Francisco

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV