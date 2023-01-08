English
We motivate, persuade people to pay tax to contribute to India's development: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

We motivate, persuade people to pay tax to contribute to India's development: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jan 8, 2023 1:14:47 PM IST (Updated)

The Finance Minister was  speaking in Kota, Rajasthan. The finance minister is on a one-day visit to Kota on January 8.

"Catch hold" not the word to define those not paying tax, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. The Finance Minister was  speaking at a credit outreach programme in Kota, Rajasthan. She added, "but we also do some catching up".

"Those going abroad, buying costly cars have tax deducted at source," FM stating adding that if "such people" aren't taxpayers, they are questioned for not filing returns despite huge spends. "We motivate, persuade people to pay tax to contribute to India's development."
During her address, the finance minister also talked about the 'ease of doing business'. "The ease of doing business is not just centre's responsibility. Centre can remove burdens in the systems, but states and municipal corporations should also work in that direction." She said that the government is engaging with different layers of administration to further the ease of doing business.
The finance minister is on a one-day visit to Kota on January 8. Sitharaman interacted with students at Yuva Shakti Samvad. She was accompanied by  Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.
 

First Published: Jan 8, 2023 1:07 PM IST
