#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils third set of relief measures to combat economic slowdown

Updated : September 14, 2019 04:41 PM IST

New announced measures focus on boosting exports and incentivising homebuyers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Closing Bell: Sensex gains 281 points, up 1% for the week; Nifty above 11,050; OMCs rise

Closing Bell: Sensex gains 281 points, up 1% for the week; Nifty above 11,050; OMCs rise

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV