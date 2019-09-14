Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils third set of relief measures to combat economic slowdown

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled the third set of relief measures to combat the economic slowdown in the country.

Sitharaman has confirmed CNBC-TV18's story that the third relief measures will be focussed on exports and homebuyers.

To discuss credit flow and rate cut transmission, the finance minister will meet the public sector bank (PSB) heads on September 19 day before the GST Council meeting.



Minor procedural defaults will not be prosecuted for small taxpayers.



Faceless tax assessment will reduce the possibility of harassment by tax authorities.



Credit outflow from banks has improved; the transmission of rate cuts is better.



Partial credit guarantee scheme has benefitted 7 NBFCs so far.



A clear sign of revival in FDI in 2019-20 vs 2018-19.



See clear sign of revival in the IIP data for the month of July.





Remission Of Duties On Taxes On The Export Product (RoDTEP) to replace Merchandise Exports From India Scheme (MEIS). The revenue foregone as a result of RoDTEP implementation would be Rs 50,000 crore.



Fully electronic refund module. By September 2019, fully electronic GST refund system would be in place.





Effective monitoring of export financing by the Department of Commerce.



Revised priority sector lending (PSL) norms for export credit.

Priority sector lending norms for exports examined by RBI and guidelines will be issued soon.





Expanding the scope of the export credit insurance scheme. Government to provide Rs 1,700 crore for export guarantee and this will cut credit cost.



Leverage technology to reduce time to export or turnaround time.



Annual shopping festival.





Special Free Trade Agreements (FTA) utilisation mission.



Online "origin management system".



Time-bound adoption of mandatory technical standards.



Affordable testing and certification infrastructure.





Relaxation of external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines.





Special window for affordable middle-income housing.



It's noteworthy that the finance minister has been meeting industry captains and economists across the nation to take stock of the situation. In two earlier instances, she has announced the merger of 10 public sector banks into four and withdrawn higher surcharge on FPIs and domestic investors.