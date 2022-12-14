"We will be able to comply with what was said in the Budget" - Finance Minister

The Finance Minister said there is nothing unusual this year that the government has to come with a big supplementary. She said it is likely to exceed Budget estimate only by 8 percent this fiscal year and that revenue buoyancy is giving room to the government to operate.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the fiscal deficit is estimated to be reduced to 6.4 percent this financial year, which is very much in line with the Centre's commitment to bring it down by FY26.

"The current situation clearly gives me a feeling that we will be able to comply with what we have said in the last Budget," Sitharaman said while addressing the Parliament.

The Finance Minister said there is nothing unusual this year that the government has to come with a big supplementary. She said it (fiscal deficit) is likely to exceed the Budget estimate only by 8 percent this fiscal and the revenue buoyancy is giving room to the government to operate.

She also said that the buffer stock of pulses has been maintained for price stabilisation. Talking about measures taken by the government, she said the import duty on masoor has been brought down to zero, chana has been provided to states at discounted rates and excise duty on petrol and diesel was cut in May.

Inflation

Referring to the latest inflation data released, she said retail inflation is within the tolerable band of the Reserve Bank of India now. The consumer price index inflation for November came in at 5.88 percent . "It has been declining since May 2022 and the decline continues," she said, adding that this should be taken cognisance of.

Meanwhile, wholesale inflation also came in at a 21-month low of 5.85 percent in November. "The government is constantly watching and taking measures towards inflation management and control," the FM said.

Talking about the Indian rupee, she said it has strengthened when compared to almost every other currency. "Against the dollar, we have performed much better than other emerging market economies," she said.

On NPAs and capex

Talking about the banks' non-performing assets, the government is pursuing every such account not only in the country, but outside as well, the finance minister added.

On capital expenditure, she said nearly 74 percent of special assistance given to states for the same has been utilised and the Centre was confident that the entire Rs 1 lakh crore of special assistance for state capex would be utilised.

She said expenditure schemes have been rationalised, not closed down and the same was done on the recommendation of Finance Commmission. As many as 130 expenditure schemes have been consolidated into 65 schemes.

Supplementary demands for grants

The Finance Minister said the first supplementary demands for grants are coming in at a time of severe global headwinds.

She said fertiliser subsidy as a supplementary is Rs 1.09 lakh crore. "India is largely an importer of fertlisers, but will now have to start focusing on self-sufficiency," she said.

Additional food subsidy is going towards the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and the decentralised procurement of food grains, the finance minister said adding that the additional funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), both for wage and capital formation have also been given.

Sitaraman said the funds from the supplementary demands for grants are also going to oil marketing companies (OMCs) as compensation for losses on LPG and also going to the Ujjwala LPG component. "A total of Rs 8,000 crore out of Rs 24,000 crore actually goes for the Ujjwala component, she said, adding that she had announced additional benefits for Ujwala beneficiaries for the gas price increase, which should not hurt the poor. She said Rs 7,200 crore has been added to Ujwala beneficiaries.

Saying that the capital outlay for Railways had to improve, she proposed Rs 10,000 crore over and above the Rs 12,000 crore, which is under consideration for Railways' capex.

Talking about the agriculture ministry, she said unprecedented enhancement has been made for it. "Over Rs 2 lakh crore has been released for farmers since the inception of PM-KISAN," she said.

She said the government has increased the price for all mandated kharif and rabi crops under the minimum selling price (MSP).

"We are giving over 50 percent of the weighted average cost of production under MSP," she said.

The Finance Minister also said BSNL is getting Rs 60,575 crore via the supplementary demands for grants. The government had announced Rs 1.64 lakh support package for BSNL in July 2022. The Centre would fund its capex spend of Rs 22,000 crore over the next four years. The capex support for BSNL is to prepare the companies for 4G, 5G stack, the finance minister said.

Talking about the MGNREGA, she said it is a demand-driven programme and its demand in the rural areas has been going down.

She said MGNREGA funds to West Bengal have been on hold since March 2022 because of complaints received and would continue to remain that way till a response is received from the state. She said an explanation was sought from the government, which is yet to be received.

She said there were as many as 2,341 man days under MGNREGA between 2014 to now.

The Finance Minister said Tamil Nadu has raised the issue that Rs 10,000 crore of GST compensation cess is pending. "I don't know where Tamil Nadu has claimed this amount of unpaid GST compensation from," she said, adding that no AG certified claim has reached the government yet.

She added that last week, Tamil Nadu sent a claim for slightly over Rs 4,000 crore for FY21. "It is under examination and money will be released," she said.