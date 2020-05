The government will introduce a seamless composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production scheme in order to enhance private investments in the mineral sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Announcing the structural policy reforms, she said that 500 blocks would be offered through an open and transparent mechanism.

The government will also introduce joint auction of bauxite and coal mineral blocks to enhance aluminium industry's competitiveness that will help the aluminium industry reduce electricity costs.

Further, the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency in mining and production.

This means that mines whose rights have been purchased by one miner for captive purposes can be transferred to another party that wants to take over for a non-captive reason.

A captive mine is one in which the miner has to necessarily use the mineral for their own purposes.

The Ministry of Mines is in the process of developing a Mineral Index for different minerals.

The government will also rationalize the stamp duty payable at the time of award of mining leases, Sitharaman said.