Finance Minister issues loan sanction letters worth Rs 1,500 crore in Kota, bats for women's empowerment

Finance Minister urged women involved in animal rearing to form self-help groups and focus on storage and exports. She encouraged more and more women to avail the facility of loans offered by NABARD.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the distribution of sanction letters worth Rs 1,500 crore. Sitharaman was speaking at the Credit Outreach Programme in Kota, Rajasthan. The FM said that 2,363 street vendors will be able to avail loans worth Rs 3 crore under PM SVANidhi initiative. Loans will be provided to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers without the use of mortgage.
Recommended ArticlesView All
US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy
IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags
IST4 Min(s) Read
Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024
IST3 Min(s) Read
The FM emphasised that 7,000 people in Kota will avail the loans under the scheme. Mudra loans worth Rs 40 crore will be sanctioned to more than 3,700 people under the Mudra Yojana. Rs 2 crore will be sanctioned for 20 people in branches to support startups.
Sitharaman stated that the initial loan target for animal husbandry in Kota was Rs 10 crore. However, the target has revised to Rs 68 crore — 9,000 people will be given retail loans worth Rs 700 crore. These includes credit sanctions for buying tractors, repairing home and more.
The Finance Minister urged women involved in animal rearing to form self-help groups and focus on storage and exports. She encouraged more and more women to avail the facility of loans offered by NABARD.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also addressed the gathering at the Credit Outreach Programme. "Self help groups of women, kiosk owners, skilled workers are benefiting from Mudra scheme," the Lok Sabha speaker said. The speaker said that having seen plight of farmers and labourers, they need credit at low interest rates to free them from shackles of loan sharks.
Finance Minister issues loan sanction letters worth Rs 1,500 crore in Kota, bats for women's empowerment
First Published: Jan 8, 2023 2:55 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!