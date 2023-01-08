English
homeeconomy News

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Asmita Pant  Jan 8, 2023 3:06:26 PM IST (Updated)

Finance Minister urged women involved in animal rearing to form self-help groups and focus on storage and exports. She encouraged more and more women to avail the facility of loans offered by NABARD. 

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the distribution of sanction letters worth Rs 1,500 crore. Sitharaman was speaking at the Credit Outreach Programme in Kota, Rajasthan. The FM said that 2,363 street vendors will be able to avail loans worth Rs 3 crore under PM SVANidhi initiative. Loans will be provided to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers without the use of mortgage.

The FM emphasised that 7,000 people in Kota will avail the loans under the scheme. Mudra loans worth Rs 40 crore will be sanctioned to more than 3,700 people under the Mudra Yojana. Rs 2 crore will be sanctioned for 20 people in branches to support startups.
Sitharaman stated that the initial loan target for animal husbandry in Kota was Rs 10 crore. However, the target has revised to Rs 68 crore — 9,000 people will be given retail loans worth Rs 700 crore. These includes credit sanctions for buying tractors, repairing home and more.
The Finance Minister urged women involved in animal rearing to form self-help groups and focus on storage and exports. She encouraged more and more women to avail the facility of loans offered by NABARD.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also addressed the gathering at the Credit Outreach Programme. "Self help groups of women, kiosk owners, skilled workers are benefiting from Mudra scheme," the Lok Sabha speaker said. The speaker said that having seen plight of farmers and labourers, they need credit at low interest rates to free them from shackles of loan sharks.
Also Read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with students at Yuva Shakti Samvad in Kota

First Published: Jan 8, 2023 2:55 PM IST
Finance MinisterNirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with students at Yuva Shakti Samvad in Kota

