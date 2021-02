In an exclusive chat with Network18 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained the rationale behind the announcements in the Union Budget 2021.

Speaking to NW18 Editor In Chief, Rahul Joshi, Sitharaman spoke about the decisions to raise money and clarified that increasing taxes wasn't an option for the government.

"Definitely didn't want to fund the whole operation by increasing tax," she said.

The Finance Minister said that now was the time to go for growth, a thought process highlighted in the Economic Survey on Friday by CEA KV Subramanian.

"I knew if I didn’t spend now I, would be postponing growth. Given the situation stimulus was necessary. I'm sure the qualitative expenditure will be a multiplier for the economy," she said, adding that fiscal prudence was still important.

Sitharaman also spoke about the privatisation target of the government for the upcoming fiscal, explaining the 'conservative' target this time around.

"I was pulled for making an overestimate on privatization targets. The economy was not in a position to take all privatization moves then. I agree that the Rs 2 lakh crore privatization target could not be achieved. Now I am sounding conservative on privatization target," she explained.

The government today announced Development Financial Institution or DFI capitalized with Rs 20,000 crore and has a lending portfolio of at least Rs Rs 5 lakh crore within 3 years’ time.

On this, the FM said, "Private DFIs and government DFIs can compete. There's a lot of demand for long term financing which one institution alone can't cater to. We are going to create space for private DFIs."

Sitharaman in the budget also proposed to set up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) for non-performing asset (NPA) management. Additionally, the government proposed to infuse Rs 20,000 crore of capital into state-owned banks for the financial year 2021-2022.

holding company will take bad assets from various banks. The