Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha — check key amendments and highlights

Finance Bill 2023 | A total of 64 official amendments were proposed in the Bill. Check some key ones here.

The Finance Bill 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha without a discussion on Friday. The Bill, which gives effect to tax proposals for the fiscal year starting April 1, was passed amidst ruckus by the Opposition over the Adani row.

A total of 64 official amendments were proposed in the Bill. These included the one that seeks withdrawal of long-term tax benefits on certain categories of debt mutual funds and another for setting up the GST Appellate Tribunal.

Some of the amendments in the Finance Bill 2023 are:

2. Enhanced tax benefits to offshore banking units operating in GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City). Offshore banking units to get 100 percent deduction on income for 10 years.

3. Tax on Royalty or technical fee earned by foreign (non-resident) Cos hiked from 10 percent to 20 percent.

4. No Change in tax on non-par savings insurance products (Rs 5 lakh cap remains).

5. No change in taxation on REITS/INVITS despite representation (‘Repayment of loans’ from REITS to the investor to be taxed as ‘income from other sources and NOT as capital gains).

6. No change in residential housing Rs 10 crore cap on capital gains re-investment.

7. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to look into the payments made through credit cards for foreign tours which escape tax at source.

8. A committee to be set up under the finance secretary on the A committee to be set up under the finance secretary on the pension system to address the needs of employees and also maintain fiscal prudence.

9. Tax Collection at Source (TCS) shall apply to all Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) even if within India.

10. Tax proposed on the Tax proposed on the income from debt mutual fund at the applicable rate since it is of the nature of interest income

11. Marginal relief proposed to the tax that one pays should not be more than the income that exceeds 7 lakh (Rs 100 in this case).