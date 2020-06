The finance ministry has started work on the broad contours of the new disinvestment policy announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that a note for the FM’s perusal is being worked out after which a draft policy is likely to start taking shape. The new divestment policy is likely to be overarching in nature as it will define strategic and non-strategic sectors, with public sector enterprises to be confined to only "defined areas", while "PSEs in non-strategic sectors will be privatised as per timelines worked out by the government".

In strategic sectors, Sitharaman had announced on May 17, "Number of PSEs will ordinarily be only one to four, while others will be privatised/merged/brought under holding companies."

The over-arching nature of the new policy will need wide inter-ministerial consultations only after which it will be ready for a cabinet nod. Officials indicate that consultations and draft stages for the policy may push the timeline for a cabinet nod to July.

Stake dilution below 51% a non-starter; government guarantees on CPSE bonds an impediment

Meanwhile, the government’s July 1 budget announcement of reducing stake in select CPSEs on a case-to-case basis to below 51 percent remains a non-starter. The announcement received the cabinet nod in November 2019, but without the list of companies where the government intended to cut stake to below 51 percent.

The government has now decided to not divest stake below 51 percent, in at least three power sector companies -- NTPC, PFC and Power Grid. According to sources, government guarantees given to bond holders will need to be revoked if GoI shareholding falls below 51 percent. The government will then have to compensate power companies by paying the negotiated consent fees which is substantively high.

Sources told CNBV-TV18, a 3-4 percent stake dilution below 51 percent will not be enough to recover the payout of high consent fees for revoking government’s guarantees, thus making the whole proposition commercially unviable. However, for future bond issuances the government has told power companies not to include the government guarantee clause.

The government’s shareholding in NTPC is 51.02 percent, in PFC is 56 percent and Power Grid is 51.34 percent.

Similarly, the government’s shareholding in a number of oil, gas and metal CPSE blue chips like GAIL, IOC, MOIL, BEL, NALCO is close to the 51 percent threshold and some of these could have been potential candidates for going below 51 percent, which hasn’t happened so far.