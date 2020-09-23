Business Fifteenth Finance Commission in bind as Centre, states clamour for bigger revenue share Updated : September 23, 2020 08:43 PM IST Many of the high revenue yielding subjects, such as income tax and customs fall in the central list The Commission has assumed nominal GDP growth of 9-10 percent as a pessimistic case, 10-11 percent as the base case, and 12 percent as the exuberant case Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.