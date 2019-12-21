Economy

Fictional nation Wakanda added on US govt trade partner list, removed later: Report

Updated : December 21, 2019 07:30 PM IST

Wakanda, the fictional East African home country of superhero Black Panther, was listed as as a free-trade partner by the US Department of Agriculture.

a detailed list of goods the two nations apparently traded, including ducks, donkeys and dairy cows hosted by the department's online tariff tracker.