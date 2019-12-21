#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Fictional nation Wakanda added on US govt trade partner list, removed later: Report

Updated : December 21, 2019 07:30 PM IST

Wakanda, the fictional East African home country of superhero Black Panther, was listed as as a free-trade partner by the US Department of Agriculture.
a detailed list of goods the two nations apparently traded, including ducks, donkeys and dairy cows hosted by the department's online tariff tracker.
The fictional country was removed soon from the list after US media first queried it.
