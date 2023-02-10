English
Fertiliser subsidy boosted by Rs 1.2 lakh crore for current fiscal

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 10, 2023 7:37:08 PM IST (Published)

In FY 2022-23, Rs 1,05,262 crore had been allocated to the department of fertilisers for fertiliser subsidy, a decrease of 25 percent over the revised estimates of 2021-22.

The Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, revealed that the fertiliser subsidy for the current fiscal year has been raised to Rs 2.25 lakh crore, up from the budget estimate of Rs 1.05 lakh crore, according to PTI.

This increase in subsidy will be a major boost for farmers and the agriculture sector, which has been facing a number of challenges in recent times.
The move to raise the fertiliser subsidy is part of the government's broader efforts to support the agriculture sector, which includes various other initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of farmers and promoting the growth of the agriculture industry.
In FY2022-23, Rs 1,05,262 crore had been allocated to the department of fertilisers for fertiliser subsidy, a decrease of 25 percent over the revised estimates of 2021-22.
Further, the allocation for subsidies of Urea and nutrient-based fertiliser in 2022-23 is 17 percent and 35 percent lower than the revised estimates of 2021-22.
Also read: Budget 2023 | Rs 1.75 lakh crore allocated for fertiliser subsidy
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
