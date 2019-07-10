In association with
Federal Reserve chairman Powell signals that rate cut could be coming soon

Updated : July 10, 2019 06:38 PM IST

Delivering the Fed's semi-annual monetary report to Congress, Powell sent the strongest signal yet that the central bank is ready to cut interest rates for the first time in a decade, possibly as soon as the July meeting.
Powell said that since Fed officials met last month, "uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the US economic outlook."
