Federal Bank CEO Shyam Srinivasan views fintech as complementary, not competitive, to banks

Federal Bank managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Shyam Srinivasan on Wednesday (August 23) said fintechs are not a threat to banks as banks still have significant market presence, customer trust, and resources.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Banking Transformation Summit, CS Setty, managing director of State Bank of India ; Shyam Srinivasan, managing director and CEO of Federal Bank; Prashant Kumar, managing director and CEO of Yes Bank and Ashu Khullar, chief executive officer at Citi Bank India discussed the impact of technology and the digital revolution in banking sector.

Speaking at the summit, Shyam Srinivasan suggests that fintech companies have not completely taken over all the revenue-generating areas within the financial sector. Traditional banks still have their share in the market.

He points out that banks face challenges in providing and managing long-term credit, possibly due to the associated risks and uncertainties. Collaboration between fintech companies and traditional banks may face challenges or may not be well understood in the industry, Srinivasan said.

CS Setty, managing director of State Bank of India (SBI), indicates that when referring to "Big Tech," the primary focus is on the payments sector. This suggests that technology giants are particularly active and influential in this area.

He suggests that many traditional banks may have missed opportunities in the payments space, possibly by not adapting quickly enough to changing payment trends and technologies.

Setty seems to believe that for banks that may have missed the initial wave in the payments sector, there may be no point in revisiting it or trying to catch up. This could be due to the dominance of established players in the field.

He indicates that banks are still dominant when it comes to building financial models or frameworks, emphasising the core role of banks in financial infrastructure.

Prashant Kumar, managing director and CEO of YES Bank, emphasises the need to streamline these recovery processes. Streamlining typically involves making the processes more efficient, cost-effective, and responsive, which can be crucial for a bank's financial health.

He mentions that there are challenges associated with sub-categories within the priority sector. Priority sector lending is a requirement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for banks to allocate a certain portion of their loans to sectors like agriculture, small businesses, and other priority areas. It appears that he is addressing specific issues related to these sub-categories, which could include compliance, risk assessment, or operational challenges.

Ashu Khullar, chief executive officer at Citi Bank India, said India needs to increase spending on the infrastructure sector to 9-10 percent of Gross domestic product (GDP) and the private sector needs to start investing in this sector.

