Federal Bank advances rise 10% to Rs 1.47 lakh cr in FY22; deposits up 5%

Federal Bank on April 4 said its gross advances during 2021-22 rose by 9.5 percent to Rs 1,47,644 crore, while total deposits grew by over 5 percent during the year. The gross advances as of March 31, 2021 was at Rs 1,34,877 crore, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As per the provisional data released by the bank, the total deposits stood at Rs 1,81,712 crore during FY22, an increase of 5.3 percent from Rs 1,72,644 crore a year ago. The bank said its CASA (current account savings account) rose by 15 percent to Rs 67,132 crore as of March 31, 2022 from Rs 58,370 crore during the same period a year ago. The CASA ratio stood at 36.94 percent, the bank said.