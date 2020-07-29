Economy Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy Updated : July 29, 2020 01:51 PM IST At his news conference Wednesday, Powell is likely to call for Congress to continue providing stimulus for the economy, as he has done before. The number of people applying for unemployment benefits has exceeded 1 million for 18 straight weeks. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply