Economy US Fed sees dim economic outlook as virus squeezes economy Updated : July 30, 2020 08:20 AM IST Congress is in the early stages of negotiating an economic relief package that might extend several key support programs, such as the expiring USD 600-a-week unemployment benefit. Fed said it will also continue to buy billions of dollars in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month, which are intended to inject cash into financial markets and spur borrowing and spending.