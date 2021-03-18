Fed maintains easy monetary policy; keeps interest rates near zero Updated : March 18, 2021 12:03 PM IST Fed Chair Jerome Powell kept overnight interest rates unchanged at 0-0.25 percent even as he expected growth to pick up. He vowed to maintain an easy stance until the Fed nurses the US economy back to health. The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals, he said, and it will take time to reach there. Published : March 18, 2021 10:59 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply