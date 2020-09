Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday doubled down on efforts to convince investors they will keep monetary policy easy for years to allow unemployment to fall, emphasizing that interest rates will stay near zero until inflation gets to 2 percent and stays there. The Fed’s governing board made that vow last week at its regularly scheduled policy meeting, promising to leave rates at their current near-zero levels until the economy reaches full employment, inflation has risen to 2 percent, and is on track to moderately exceed that level.

How much of an overshoot beyond that would be tolerable is an ”academic” discussion until the economy rebounds, Clarida said.

Evans for his part was not timid. ”I don’t fear 2.5 percent inflation” he said, noting that the lower the tolerance for an inflation overshoot, the longer it will take for the Fed to meet its goal of 2 percent inflation on average. Regardless, he said, the Fed won’t raise rates until inflation reaches 2 percent, sustainably, and the central bank is confident it will overshoot that goal – conditions that won’t be met before the end of 2023.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said it may take longer for the central bank to hit that target if infections rise in the fall and winter, leading to slower growth. ”We’d be lucky to get 2 percent inflation within” four years, Rosengren said during a virtual forum organized by the Boston Economic Club.

Investors were disappointed the Fed did not back up its new pledge by increasing its bond purchases, however, and sent stocks lower on Wall Street’s major indices. Ramping up the Fed’s bond purchases from their currently monthly pace of USD 120 billion or otherwise beefing up asset purchases would be premature until the economy gets into better shape, Evans told reporters on a call. That could include unemployment closer to 6 percent than the 8.4 percent it is now, and more consumers feeling comfortable spending their money outside of the home.

When that happens, ”we would have a better idea of the right amount of accommodation and the way to deliver it,” Evans told reporters. ”At the moment everybody understands that we are accommodative.” The Fed cut rates to near zero in March and took other steps to combat a recession that took hold as businesses shut down and consumers stayed home to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite some recovery from the economic downturn, ”there is a long way to go,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress, with millions still jobless compared to where the economy was in February. ”We need to stay with it … The recovery will go faster if there is support coming both from Congress and the Fed.”