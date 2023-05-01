Fed may go for one more hike in May despite US economy losing momentum

4 Min(s) Read
The central bank policymakers anticipate a modest recession to begin later this year, followed by a recovery over the following two years, according to the minutes of the March 21-22 policy meeting, the ongoing banking sector stress have encouraged markets to price-in at least a 25 basis point rate cut by the end of this year
The weaker-than-expected US economic growth in the first quarter will unlikely detour the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates by 25 basis points next week as it is widely expected that the central bank will press brakes on tightening policy after May due to rising probability of a US recession later this year.
Still, the biggest challenge for the central bank is inflation which remains stubbornly high for now. This, coupled with the banking crisis could push the US economy to a recessionary environment much sooner than anticipated, according the economists.