Fed expects mild recession, tighter credit conditions to affect economic activity

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that the pace of the US economy continues to be modest and warned that the country could face a mild recession.

Speaking at a news conference, Powell said that while there were differences in the Federal Reserve's forecasts, he emphasised the need to remain cautious and data-dependent in their approach to future monetary policy.

Powell also mentioned the significant improvement in the banking sector since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank in February-March, which triggered a crisis in the sector.

“Many banks are taking steps to build liquidity. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) follows its process to close a bank,” he said, adding that the Fed doesn’t want big banks doing acquisitions but this is an exceptional situation.

However, he noted that the economy is expected to face headwinds due to tighter credit conditions, which will weigh on economic activity and hiring. Powell added that the Fed will be looking at the key factors meeting by meeting to determine the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate.

Powell indicated that the central bank is “prepared to do more if greater monetary policy is warranted.”

His comments briefly caused the major averages to turn negative, but they recovered shortly after. As of 2:41 p.m., the Nasdaq Composite is up 1 percent, the S&P 500 is up 0.6 percent, and the Dow is up about 0.3 percent.