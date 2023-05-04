Fed expects mild recession, tighter credit conditions to affect economic activity

Speaking at a news conference, Powell said that while there were differences in the Federal Reserve's forecasts, he emphasised the need to remain cautious and data-dependent in their approach to future monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that the pace of the US economy continues to be modest and warned that the country could face a mild recession.

