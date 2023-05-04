Fed expects mild recession, tighter credit conditions to affect economic activity

2 Min(s) Read
Speaking at a news conference, Powell said that while there were differences in the Federal Reserve's forecasts, he emphasised the need to remain cautious and data-dependent in their approach to future monetary policy.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that the pace of the US economy continues to be modest and warned that the country could face a mild recession.
Powell also mentioned the significant improvement in the banking sector since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank in February-March, which triggered a crisis in the sector.