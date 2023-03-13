February Wholesale Price Index data to be released on March 14, here's what to expect

WPI is released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Under the index, commodities are categorised in three groups — primary articles (which is further divided into food and non-food article), fuel and power and manufactured products, and the base year for the index is 2011-12.
The Indian government will release the wholesale price index (WPI) data for the month of February on Tuesday, March 14. The Wholesale Price Index or WPI measures the change in prices of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other companies. Unlike the CPI which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers, WPI tracks factory gate prices before retail prices.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?
Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return?
Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry releases WPI. Under the index, commodities are categorised into three groups — primary articles (which is further divided into food and non-food article), fuel and power and manufactured products, and the base year for the index is 2011-12.
The February WPI is estimated at 3.9 percent against 4.73 percent in the previous month. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the WPI is estimated in the range of 3.4 percent to 4.1 percent, while the core WPI is estimated at 2.08 percent against 2.8 percent in January. Core inflation is likely to soften in February due to easing prices of industrial commodities.
The wholesale price inflation for February is expected to soften on a month-on-month basis.
The WPI in January had hit a 24-month low of 4.73 percent. The food inflation is, however, expected to harden to 3.2-3.3 percent against 2.9 percent in the preceding month due to a low base.
|Jan 2023
|Dec 2022
|Food
|2.95%
|0.65%
|Primary
|3.88%
|2.38%
|Fuel & Power
|15.15%
|18.09%
|Manufactured
|2.99%
|3.37%
|Potato
|9.78%
|22.38%
|Onion
|-25.20%
|-25.97%
|Eggs, Meat & Fish
|2.23%
|3.34%
|Vegetables
|-26.48%
|-35.95%
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!