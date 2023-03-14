February Wholesale Inflation falls to 25 month low of 3.85%

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the core WPI was estimated at 2.08 percent against 2.8 percent in January. Core inflation is likely to soften in February due to easing prices of industrial commodities.

The Indian government released the wholesale price index (WPI) data for the month of February on Tuesday. The WPI data indicated that the wholesale inflation has slipped to a 25-month low of 3.85 percent. This is in line with expectations. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the inflation to come at 3.9 percent.

The Wholesale Price Index or WPI measures the change in prices of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other companies. Unlike the CPI which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers, WPI tracks factory gate prices before retail prices.

The government has attributed the decline in the rate of inflation to fall in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, non-food articles, food products, minerals, computer, electronic and optical products, chemicals and chemical products, electrical equipment and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the core WPI was estimated at 2.08 percent against 2.8 percent in January. Core inflation is likely to soften in February due to easing prices of industrial commodities.

The WPI in January had hit a 24-month low of 4.73 percent. The food inflation is, however, expected to harden to 3.2-3.3 percent against 2.9 percent in the preceding month due to a low base.