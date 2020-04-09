February IIP at 4.5% beats street expectations

The February index of industrial production (IIP) has come in at 4.5 percent beating the CNBC-TV18 poll which suggested a reading of 3.6 percent. The outperformance was mainly on account of higher output in mining, manufacturing and electricity sector, government data showed on Thursday.

IIP had grown by 0.2 percent in February 2019. According to National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output rose by 3.2 percent compared to contraction of 0.3 percent in the same month a year ago.

Electricity generation grew at 8.1 percent as against a growth of 1.3 percent in February 2019. Mining sector output grew by 10 percent compared to a growth of 2.2 percent earlier.

The IIP growth during April-February period of the last fiscal decelerated to 0.9 percent from 4 percent expansion in the same period of 2018-19.