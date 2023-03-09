The Indian government is set to release the consumer price index (CPI) data for the month of February is slated to be announced on March 13. The Consumer Price Index or CPI measures the retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of most common consumer goods and services. It is calculated for a fixed list of items including food, housing, apparel, transportation, electronics, medical care, education, etc.

For the month of February, the CPI is expected to ease to 6.29 from the three-month high mark of 6.5 percent hit in January. According to a poll by CNBC-TV18, the February CPI estimates range from 5.89-6.6 percent. February's core CPI is expected to be reported at 6.05 percent, up from 6.1 percent in January as per the poll.

The food inflation is expected to soften in February on month-on-month basis. It is estimated to be around 5.8 to 5.9 percent against 6.2 percent in the previous month as per the CNBC-TV18 poll.

Cereal could see some uptick whereas vegetable prices are e stimated to decline 6 percent month-on-month. Oil and fats, pulses are likely to post moderation in prices, whereas milk and other proteins see an uptick. The core CPI is expected to moderate aided by factors such as moderation in gold prices.

CPI jumped to a three-month high of 6.5 in January on the back of rising food inflation and sticky core inflation.

Food inflation rose 6.2 percent year-on-year and 4.2 percent month-on-month in January despite the continued contraction in vegetable prices. However, prices of essentials such as cereals and protein-based components reported an upward momentum. Cereal inflation rose for the fifth straight month, rising 16 percent year-on-year, reporting its biggest jump since June 2013.

Milk prices soared 8.8 percent from the year-ago period in January, the fastest pace since April 2020. Core inflation remained sticky at 6.3 percent in January on account of price pressures in housing, healthcare and personal care.