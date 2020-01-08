Fear, doubts mount over fate of Namrup fertiliser plant

The Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) at Namrup in Assam’s Dibrugarh district is in a “critical” state, with officials fearing that the factory might not survive for long. A blast in the ammonia-urea unit (Unit –II) on Monday has led to an indefinite shutdown of Namrup II, while the failure to meet annual production targets for the past two years with “obsolete” machinery is likely to trigger a closure of the oldest gas-based fertiliser plant in the state.

“We haven’t been able to produce even 2 lakh metric tonne for the current fiscal year yet. Last year, the production was about 2.70 LMT, but this year it will go down further, falling short of the target. It’s a worrying situation,” said BVFCL public relations officer Pranab Bhattacharjee.

“We are still assessing the loss due to the blast in Unit-II, and it could be a long shutdown—the machinery and equipment damaged are not available easily,” he added. The Namrup II unit has completed 44 years of production, and Namrup III 33 years—it is the only operational unit now. However, the lifespan of such factories is reportedly not more than 15 years.

The Namrup Regional Students’ Union alleged a “political conspiracy” in the explosion, and have demanded a thorough inquiry. Opposing the government’s move to privatise both the Nagaon Paper Mill (NPM), Jagiroad and the Cachar Paper Mill (CPM), the students’ body was apprehensive that BVFCL, also called the Namrup Fertiliser Complex would face a similar fate.

“The BVFCL is dying a slow death like the Nagaon Paper Mill. A number of mishaps have happened in this sector leading to losses in crores. The blasts, the Centre’s pending approval for Namrup-IV Project, severe shortage of urea, production crisis, could these all be interrelated? The blasts have all taken place in the night when workers are not present.” said Dibrugarh district Students’ Union (DDSU) assistant general secretary Abani Kumar Gogoi.

In June 2006, the then Union fertiliser minister, Ram Vilas Paswan declared in Namrup that to meet market demands and to keep BVFCL strong, a new fertiliser unit will be established to replace the ageing Namrup II and III units, which he compared to the Hindustan Ambassador of bygone times.

In a cabinet meeting in May 2015, the government of India decided to set up the Namrup-IV unit in the BVFCL premises. Initially, it was supposed to have a capacity of 8.646 LMT per annum, but later a proposal came up for installation of a standard size gas based Ammonia-Urea Plant with a capacity of 12.70 LMT per annum by forming a Joint Venture of CPSEs and the Assam government.

Under this project, National Fertilisers Limited (NFL) hold 35 percent share, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd (RCF) 17 percent, BVFCL 11 percent, Oil India Ltd 26 percent and the state government has 11 percent stake in the plant.

In September 2019, the Union minister of chemicals and fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda announced during his visit to BVFCL that the work for Unit-IV would commence soon, and the existing Namrup II and Namrup III would be revamped and refitted with new machineries. But even as the government claims there is no dearth of funds for development in Northeast, the new Unit-IV project is still in cold storage.

“They must have faced some technical problem for failing to set up the fourth unit. But Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had assured that all technical problems would be sorted within three months. It would take about 36-42 months to establish a new unit, and until that period, Namrup II and Namrup III should be revived. The government had earmarked a fund of Rs 100 crore for this, but no fund has been released yet,” said BVFCL PRO Bhattacharjee.

Sonowal had visited Namrup on September 26 last year and held a meeting with BVFCL officials along with representatives from Assam Petro-chemicals Ltd.