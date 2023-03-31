FDI firms witnessed great recovery in 2021-22 as COVID impact diminished: RBI

The RBI has released the data relating to the financial performance based on audited annual accounts of 2,206 FDI companies in India during 2021-22, which showed that sales expanded by 29.7 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said foreign direct investment (FDI) companies witnessed broad-based recovery in 2021-22 as the COVID-19 pandemic's impact diminished and economic activity rebounded.

Releasing the data relating to the financial performance based on audited annual accounts of 2,206 FDI companies in India during 2021-22, the central bank said sales expanded by 29.7 percent (2 percent growth in the previous year).

The paid-up capital (PUC) of these companies amounted to Rs 5,04,271 crore, which accounted for 54.5 percent of the total PUC of FDI companies that had reported in the 2021-22 round of the Reserve Bank of India's annual census of foreign liabilities and assets of Indian direct investment companies, it said.

Also, RBI said the operating expenses increased to meet the surge in sales and the ratio of raw material cost-to-total expenditure increased to 51.1 percent (47 percent in the previous year).

Companies with direct investment from Mauritius, Singapore, and the USA accounted for nearly half the sample companies. The Netherlands, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany were other major direct investment sources. A major chunk of companies belonged to the manufacturing, and the information and communication sectors, the central bank added.

Further, RBI stated that royalty payments by FDI companies, with a 1.35 percent share in their total expenditure, increased by 33.4 percent in 2021-22 (19.7 percent in the previous year).

The operating profit of the sample companies increased by 21.4 percent during 2021-22. Manufacturing companies maintained their operating profit margin, which slipped marginally for the services sector, the RBI said.